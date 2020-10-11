Fayetteville teacher dies of COVID-19 after only days following diagnosis

“She was a bit of the glue that kept our school together," said Capitol Encore Academy Superintendent Will Kneer.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville is mourning the loss of a teacher who recently passed after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, Mary Ward was a visual arts teacher at Capitol Encore Academy. The academy is a public charter school serving about 600 children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

WNCN spoke with the school Superintendent, Will Kneer, who said Ward was truly someone staff and students relied upon.

“She was a bit of the glue that kept our school together, moral wise,” Kneer said. “Was just a wonderful human being and someone that a lot of our staff and students relied on.”

The school’s board of directors are meeting Monday evening to decide on how to move forward after such a tragic event.

“We are trying to make the best decisions possible moving forward in everyone’s best interest,” Kneer said.

The school had gone back to in-person learning in phases starting back in October, but has now shifted to virtual learning, WNCN reports.

“We had a limited number of students that had been coming in for face to face instruction. We tried to keep those class counts low, but as of right now through Thursday we have postponed that,” Kneer said.

According to the school, about 90 students are in quarantine who were in proximity to the teacher. No other positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.