FBI releases photos of persons of interest in Capitol riots

The FBI is looking for the public's help identifying people involved in Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — In a last-ditch attempt to fight the results of the 2020 election, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, breaching all police forces and occupying the building. One woman was shot and killed during the riots, a Capitol Police officer died from injuries sustained during the riots and three others died from medical emergencies, according to police. 

D.C. Police have already released a number of images from the Capitol riot asking for the public's help identifying people wanted for unlawful entry into the Capitol building. 

A Maryland man was fired from his job after a picture of him with his company's name badge on a lanyard hanging from his neck was distributed by DC Police as a person of interest for his alleged participation in a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington Field Office released 10 more photos of persons of interest on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The investigation into Wednesday's violence at the Capitol remains ongoing.

