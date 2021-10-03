PTI held flights on the ground, diverted another flight after drone incident: FBI

The FBI said the drone was spotted Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. by employees in the control tower.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for information after an illegal drone was captured flying above Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The FBI said the drone was spotted Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. by employees in the control tower. The employees alerted the airport the drone was flying over the airfield.

PTI held flights on the ground and diverted a flight to another airport.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire officials worked to locate the drone’s operator but couldn't find the person responsible.

PTI resumed normal flight operations around 11:30 p.m.

The FBI said the drop launched from an area of Market Street and Regional Road. However, it was seen at multiple locations over airport property.

If you have any information call the FBI at 704-672-6100.