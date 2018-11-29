MOORESBORO, N.C. -- The FBI is now helping search for a 13-year-old girl last seen Monday evening in Cleveland County.

Aubrey Joelle Acree was reported missing by her mother on Monday, the FBI said.

Acree was last seen near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro - which is west of Charlotte.

She was wearing a white jacket, leopard colored pants and Converse shoes.

Acree stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

The FBI released images of a vehicle of interest in Acree's disappearance. The vehicle is believed to be a 2005-2007 Subaru Legacy Wagon

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-287-6074.

