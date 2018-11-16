TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. - The FDA wants to get rid of menthol cigarettes, and crack down on some e-cigarettes, too. The commissioner of the agency says it's all to protect kids and teens. But, not everyone in our area is thrilled about the idea.

On the corner of a small, four-way stop in Tobaccoville, outside of Winston-Salem, sits Pete's Grocery. Standing behind the counter - owner Tahir Manzoor. For five years running the business, he's sold countless packs of cigarettes to his customers. Menthols are king in this town where many of them are made.

RELATED: FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, restricts sales of sweet e-cigarettes

“Everybody’s making menthols because - it sells!” he said, “With my customers at least 40 percent buy menthols.”

The FDA is trying to ban menthol cigarettes & cigars, and, make it more difficult for teens to access flavored e-cigarettes. Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says, these products ease minors into nicotine use.

“That mentholated cigarette itself masks some of the undesirable features of smoking,” he said in an interview with CBS Thursday.

Tobacco companies aren't on board with the menthol ban. They both say menthols do not have an increased health risk - nor do they make it harder to quit than regular cigarettes.

Partial statement from Reynolds American Inc.:

“In relation to the recent announcement from Commissioner Gottlieb, we share the FDA’s concerns around youth access to vapor products and we welcome the priority that he has given to this matter. However, in relation to his proposals on menthol cigarettes, the science today does not support treating them differently from other cigarettes.”

Partial statement from ITG Brands:

“Use by minors of tobacco and vapor products is completely unacceptable and we share the same concerns and objectives as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)… We do not believe that the science supports a ban on menthol. We further expect this debate to continue for a long time and look forward to engaging in this process. FDA will have to consider the unintended consequences of such a ban, including the significant problem with illicit trade should any such standard be proposed.”

Regional tobacco prevention manager Mary Gillett disagrees. She says the proof is there, that menthol products are risky, and easy to get hooked on.

“We find is that menthol smokers have much lower rates of quitting - and high rates of relapse,” she said, “It's easier to hold the smoke, inhale deeper, and hold it longer.”

Back in Tobaccoville, Manzoor says if a ban goes through, the future is uncertain for cigarette makers and this community will feel it.

“Every second person [that comes in here] is working at RJ Reynolds - or has retired from RJ Reynolds,” he said.

