FDA warns about rare side effect from Johnson and Johnson vaccine

The CDC is looking into a new possible side effect, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, of the J&J vaccine. Doctors say the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risk.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Back in April, health officials paused distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because of rare blood clots.

Now, a new possible risk, it's called Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS.

The CDC is looking into 100 cases from people, who got the J&J shot, out of almost 13 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines given.

WFMY News 2 spoke to experts who say the benefits of getting vaccinated still far outweigh the risk. "You're talking about a one and 300,000 risk of developing this. But for the patients who get it, 95 were hospitalized and there was one death," said Neurologist and headache specialist Dr. Megan Donnelly.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is when the body's immune system damages nerve cells and can sometimes cause paralysis.

Dr. Donnelly says because of the low risk there shouldn't be a hold on the J&J vaccine. "Using some level of caution is important and it's why that anytime there's a new vaccine they're monitored And even older vaccines continue to be monitored for exact this reason."

After hearing about the reports, Alamance resident, Steve Johnson recalled the two times he had Guillain-Barre back in 2002 and 2012.

Recently, he received the Pfizer vaccine and is encouraging folks to talk with their health care providers in the event you ever have any vaccine hesitancy.

"If you're not comfortable with one check with your doctors. Find out which one of em can be comfortable for you," said Johnson.