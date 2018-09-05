GREENSBORO, NC -- Disaster relief for those affected by the Greensboro tornado is coming by way of federal grants and loans from the US Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Applicants can apply for SBA disaster loans online at www.DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

In order to be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, you can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app. In the case that online or mobile is down, you can call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.

Applicants will need the following info to apply:

Social Security number

Address and zip code of the damaged property

Current mailing address

Current daytime telephone number

Private insurance information, if available.

By registering for federal assistance on www.DisasterAssistance.gov residents can:

Look up your address to find out if it is in a disaster area declared for Individual Assistance

Check the status of your application and get updates

Upload documents to support your application.

For more information on Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan process, you can call SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for hard-of-hearing) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The filing deadline for returning applications for physical property damage is July 9. The deadline to return economic injury applications is February 8, 2019.

