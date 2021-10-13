19 Yrs. Later: Federal investigators to reopen Short family murder case after 9-year-old and her parents found dead

9-year-old, Jennifer Short was reported missing until her body was later found in Rockingham County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video is from Feb. 20, 2019, after the Short family's home burned down.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said federal investigators are reopening the Short family murder case.

In 2002, Mike and Mary Short were shot to death in their Virginia home in Henry County. Their 9-year-old, daughter Jennifer was missing until her body was later found in Rockingham County. Investigators have yet to solve their murders.

Most recently, in February 2019, the family’s home on Virginia Avenue caught on fire and burned to the ground. Fire officials at the time of the fire did not know if the fire was considered suspicious. Initially, they said the murders and the fire did not appear to be connected. They said at the time it was too difficult to determine where the fire started and they didn’t know the cause of the fire at the time.

Every year, a memorial ride is held to bring awareness to the case. There’s also a bridge on Gorgan Road in Stoneville, named in Jennifer Short’s memory, where people still pay their respects. The memorial ride goes to the bridge.

The FBI task force will review all aspects of the case as they reopen the investigation.