Federal prosecutors: North Carolina man accused in Capitol riot shows pattern of dangerous behavior

Prosecutors asked a judge to keep Matthew Beddingfield in jail while he awaits trial for charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to remain behind bars while he waits for his trial connected to his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a newly-submitted motion to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, federal prosecutors argued Matthew Beddingfield should remain in jail while he waits for his trial, citing Beddingfield's criminal history and troubling interactions on social media.

Beddingfield was a suspect in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Johnston County when he went to the capitol on Jan. 6. In Aug. 2021, he pled guilty to felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

A few months later, in January 2022, Beddingfield brushed with police again, getting arrested for alleged reckless driving.

Prosecutors argued even after he allegedly stormed the capitol and assaulted officers with the American flag on Jan. 6, 2021, Beddingfield's alleged violent behavior did not stop.

According to federal investigators who went through Beddingfield's phone, the North Carolina man had images that were "highly offensive and deeply troubling hate symbols and hate speech."

Editor's note: The document attached below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to court documents, Beddingfield said in Instagram and Snapchat messages with others that he "unabashedly expresses his wish that members of those groups meet a violent end and in others he expresses a desire to inflict said violence or death on the same."

Federal prosecutors wrote to the court that they don't argue Beddingfield should be punished for his political or social views, but rather for his dangerous actions on and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As part of his conditions of release, Beddingfield was prohibited from using social media. But prosecutors pointed out in court documents he used Snapchat and Instagram to "engage with and enrage other members of the community with his hate speech, or to illegally sell them THC cartridges."

Additionally, prosecutors said during a search at Beddingfield's home, FBI agents found thousands of rounds of ammunition in his closet, even though he was a convicted felon at the time the ammunition was found.