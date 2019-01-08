DANVILLE, Va. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Danville Police Department is warning the public of Imposter scams.

“They call and pose as your grandchild, your neighbor, your pastor, or even a government entity all in an effort to convince you to send them emergency funds,” a release stated from the Danville Police Department.

According to the FTC, “It could be hard to recognize an imposter through the lies they tell. They use a variety of tricks to get your attention, whether it’s distracting you with a story or about the money you won or fear that you’ll be sued or arrested.”

Police say the scammers usually ask for money by way of Google Play cards, Visa gift cards, or Western Union wire transfers.

How To Avoid Being A Victim

Be very suspicious - You should be very suspicious of anyone demanding these type of payments by phone.

Don’t wire money or send prepaid cards - this is like sending cash and once it is gone, you can’t trace it back

Don’t pay for a prize – if you enter legitimate sweepstakes, you don’t have to pay for insurance, taxes, or shipping charges to collect your prize

Don’t give the caller your financial or other personal information – Never give out or confirm financial or other sensitive information over the phone

Don’t trust a name of number – Con-artists use official-sounding names to make you trust them and no matter how convincing they sound-they are lying!

It is also important to note that no legitimate government official will ask you to send money to claim a prize or pay a debt.

Authorities say if you get a call from someone claiming to be your family member asking for a wire transfer, you should contact the relative the scam artist is claiming to be at a known phone number to verify the details of the story.

