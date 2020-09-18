x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

FedEx hiring 1,900 seasonal employees at Greensboro site

The shipping company is looking to temporarily hire 1,900 employees to their Greensboro site.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, FedEx in Greensboro is hiring!

The company is hiring 1,900 temporary employees at its Guilford County location.

The business said it’s expecting to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions to its network to help deliver over the holidays.

Officials said open positions include ones for package handlers, many of which may become full-time job opportunities as demand for services grow and networks expand.

The company said its offering competitive wages, day and night shifts, vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, discount programs, training opportunities and more.

Visit FedEx’s jobs site for more information.

OTHER STORIES

FedEx hiring 170 people near Greensboro

USPS is $160 billion in debt. What's going on at the Post Office?

Customer complaints pour in as delays continue at FedEx Kernersville hub

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE