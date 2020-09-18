The shipping company is looking to temporarily hire 1,900 employees to their Greensboro site.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, FedEx in Greensboro is hiring!

The company is hiring 1,900 temporary employees at its Guilford County location.

The business said it’s expecting to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions to its network to help deliver over the holidays.

Officials said open positions include ones for package handlers, many of which may become full-time job opportunities as demand for services grow and networks expand.

The company said its offering competitive wages, day and night shifts, vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, discount programs, training opportunities and more.

Visit FedEx’s jobs site for more information.

