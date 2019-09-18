GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you need a job or are looking for an opportunity in the delivery business, your chance is coming up in Greensboro. Both Fedex and UPS are hiring in our area.

FedEx says they plan to hire 1,050 seasonal positions in Greensboro. These would be for package handlers. The company says many of those positions turn into full-time job opportunities.

If you don't get one with FedEx maybe you can try with UPS. They're also hiring for their Flagstone Drive location in Greensboro. They don't have numbers for how many they're hiring in Greensboro. But they plan to hire 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.

