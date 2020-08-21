FEMA approves NC application for extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits

The state applied for the benefits nine days after President Donald Trump signed executive orders including the extra weekly jobless money.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal authorities approved North Carolina’s application to extend unemployment benefits.

According to WNCN, the state’s application was approved on Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The state applied for the benefits nine days after President Donald Trump signed executive orders including the extra weekly jobless money.

North Carolina Department of Commerce officials said the department has been “working to reprogram its benefits system and set up the accounting process to make payments to eligible North Carolinians as quickly as possible.”

It means the unemployed will get $300 extra weekly federal unemployment benefits as part of the Lost Wages Assistance program.