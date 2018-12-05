ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC -- FEMA is out and about assessing damage in Rockingham County caused by the April 15, EF-2 tornado.

Dozens of homes were damaged, according to the (PDA) preliminary damage assessments.

Many NC law officials requested FEMA assistance in the aftermath of the tornado.

