Fentanyl awareness spreads across Triad

Teen substance abuse has increased, according to the Kellin Foundation. Community leaders are taking steps to stop it.

Teen substance abuse has increased, according to behavioral health experts with the Kellin Foundation.

Because of this, community leaders are doing more to keep the conversation going and hopefully prevent fentanyl overdoses.

The DEA says fentanyl is the deadliest drug our country has ever faced.

The Kellin Foundation, Guilford County Schools, and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are just a few groups taking steps to get fentanyl out of the hands of our youth.

Nearly 90% of students at Northern Guilford High said drugs are a problem at their school.

This prompted a town hall meeting last week.

Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page attended that town hall meeting.

"We have to do education, and I think the program the other night is a good example," said Sheriff Page. "We have to educate our parents, we have to educate our kids the biggest thing that takes lives from 18 to 45 is fentanyl in America."

The Kellin Foundation is holding several information sessions in order to continue the conversation about drug use.

"We wanted to make sure to have the perspective of youth, parents, and community members. Kind of coming together because it really does take, it’s cliché, but it really does take a village to really address the problem,” said Dr. Kelly Graves with the Kellin Foundation.

Sheriff Page also sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday asking for more help on this issue.

There will be a virtual teen drug use session Tuesday, March 7th, at 5:30 pm and Thursday, March 9th, at Noon. Register Here for this session.

There will also be a Town Hall meeting on teen drug use on March 20th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm in the Grimsley High School Media Center.

