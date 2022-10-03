Pediatric health expert weighs in on the impact of fewer COVID restrictions for children

Pediatric health professionals say they are mostly seeing allergy issues among children as some daycares say, with less COVID restrictions, more kids are sick.

"With the weather changing over the past week we saw a big influx in allergies," said Katina Little, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner at Novant Health. "Allergy symptoms, the cough, the runny nose, of course, everybody is still very sensitive about those types of symptoms but they all kind of panned out to be allergies."

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, Little said it's important for parents to still be cautious, making sure their children are washing their hands properly, but staying calm when it comes to COVID-like symptoms.

"It’s going to take a while to re-direct our thinking and kind of calm down some of our anxieties so my biggest thing is to give grace because some people’s anxiety will be higher than others and so we should still acknowledge those," Little said.

While families may be interacting more with others now, Little said daycares were open throughout the pandemic and that is where most children had interactions that could get them sick.

Ron Kohler, the owner of The Baby House Northwest Day School, said they saw fewer sick children during the pandemic when their school was closed off to visitors.

"During COVID (the) overall health of the environment of the building was much better than it was two or three years prior," Kohler said. "And the reason for that is because we have the parents out of the building so the overall illnesses were lower."

Little said she saw a significant decrease in illnesses like strep throat and stomach bugs among school-age children during the pandemic due to masking and social distancing in schools.

Now Kohler said the difference at his daycare is more illness as they open up their doors.