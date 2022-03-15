Fewer women take part in clinical trials for heart disease

A Cone Health cardiologist takes to the national stage hoping more will be done to include more women.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women worldwide.

Despite the statistics, women only represent 38-percent of research participants in clinical trials for heart disease.

Dr. Kardie Tobb, a non-invasive cardiologist with Cone Health, is raising the issue on a national stage.

Her co-authors include Dr. Madison Kocher from the Medical University of South Carolina and Renee P. Bullock-Palmer from the Deborah Heart and Lung Center.

Dr. Tobb said the lack of female participation in clinical trials leads to medical advancements based on research done on men.

She said this means the early stages of heart disease in women may be overlooked.

“You know physiologically we’re different,” Dr. Tobb said. “Women's hearts are smaller than males'. For example, the way cardiovascular disease is present in women symptom-wise is different and the way the plaques are built up. We have tinier vessels, so you need a very small plaque to cause symptoms. We are getting data that is predominately from males. The outcome of data is different so that’s why the death rate is technically more because we don’t have that information as we do for men.”

Dr. Tobb and her co-authors cite several reasons why the research gap exists.

Studies find men are more willing to take risks than women and medical trials have an element of risk in them.

Women are also more likely to be caregivers and may see clinical trials as taking time away from those roles.

“Once we create awareness, we can educate that you know these are the things you would need to participate in a research study,” Dr. Tobb said. “Own your health and as you own your health, we’re all going to have to work together to make things better. You know, we can’t always wait for the next person to make it better. If we do it better together it’s going to build a good system for all of us.”

For those who may be interested in participating in a clinical trial, Dr. Tobb said you can go online and search for different clinical trials in your area.