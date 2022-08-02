Truist Stadium evacuated after fight at AAU Junior Olympic Games

Greensboro police said a fight broke out at one of the vendor tents at the track and field events.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — AAU Junior Olympics events happening Tuesday at Truist Stadium on North Carolina A&T's campus were suspended for the day after police said a fight broke out at one of the souvenir tents.

Greensboro police said the stadium was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m. and the track and field events have been temporarily suspended.

Some people on social media that were at the event have reported a loud noise, and then people running away or dropping down to the ground. Police tell us no shots were fired during the incident.

One parent shared video showing a crowd of people running out of the stadium and some parents telling their children to shelter under the bleachers.

Chaos at Junior Olympics | Track and field events at Truist Stadium were suspended on Tuesday after crowds of young athletes and their parents reported hearing what they thought was gunfire. Greensboro police say no shots were fired, but a fight did break out at one of the vendor tents. A parent's cell phone video shows the moment when event-goers ran away and tried to shelter their children. STORY: https://bit.ly/3SnAWSU Posted by WFMY News 2 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Thousands of young athletes are in Greensboro this week for the AAU Junior Olympic games. Events are happening at several different venues across the city.

AAU Track & Field released the following statement via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Following a fight under the stands during the AAU Junior Olympic Games track meet Tuesday at Truist Stadium in Greensboro as confirmed by both the Greensboro Police Department and the city’s 911 dispatch center, the meet was suspended, but will resume Wednesday at the same location. A revised schedule will be emailed to participants."

Our reporter Grace Holland is following this story. If you were at the event and would like to talk to her about what you heard and saw, message her on Twitter @gracesholland.