Fight at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, police say no shots fired

A responding officer told WFMY News 2 that a fight broke out between four to five juveniles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A brawl broke out at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Saturday, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to the Winston Salem Police Department.

Police said they received reports of a fight at Hanes Mall at 5:03 p.m. The responding officer told WFMY News 2 they learned a fight broke out between four to five juveniles.

No injuries were reported, no shots were fired, and no firearms were recovered, according to Winston-Salem Police.

The officer said the juveniles involved in the fight were detained, and the juvenile justice system will determine if charges will be filed.

The officer told WFMY News 2 that the mall was never locked down during the incident.

Sarah Kotelnicki, marketing director for Hanes Mall, released the following statement to WFMY News 2:

“Hanes Mall security worked in conjunction with the WSPD and our additional off-duty police presence to disperse the reported fight. Further inquiries on the incident can be directed to WSPD.”

In 2018, Hanes Mall changed its policy to requiring people under age 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings after 5 p.m.