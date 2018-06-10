GREENSBORO, N.C. - A sea of pink surrounded Women's Hospital on Saturday for the 26th Annual Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro.

More than 2,300 runners participated in the event, raising nearly $92,000 for breast cancer awareness.

PHOTOS | Women's Only 5k In Greensboro

PHOTOS | Women's Only 5k In Greensboro

"This event makes a huge difference in our community every year, and helps hundreds of Triad area women get access to lifesaving breast cancer detection that they likely wouldn't have had otherwise," said Skip Hislop, Cone Health Vice President of Oncology Services . "It also helps to ensure that when women become breast cancer patients at Cone Health, they're supported throughout the process thanks to the Alight Program."

The Women's Only benefits the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.

The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides life-saving screening mammograms to women who don't have insurance or lack the means to pay for the screening.

The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as bills, educational materials, and support groups.

Last year, The Women's Only raised nearly $100,000 to help women in the Triad detect breast cancer and receive support during treatment.

"The comradery and the energy level of thousands of women make the Women's Only a fun, emotional and memorable event," said Debbie Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Cone Health. "It's all about women helping women. Every dollar raised by the Women's Only or donated to the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program stays in our community."

In addition to the 5K Walk & Run, there were other ways for breast cancer survivors and supporters to participate and help raise much needed funds.

Cone Health invited girls age 6 and younger to run for a cause in the Girls Only Mini-Run for a small fee of $10.

Others showed their support for breast cancer awareness by purchasing a Support Team T-Shirt for $20.

"The support is amazing. Pink is everywhere. It's beautiful," said Sarah Rich, breast cancer survivor. "I have a second chance at life. Going through cancer made me see life differently. Once you're face with death, you see everything differently."

Sarah Rich is a 1-year cancer survivor.

She participated in the 5K Walk & Run to help spread breast cancer awareness.

"I was 33 when I found a lump in my breast," said Rich. "I went to the doctor, got my test, and it came back cancerous. I'm actually Stage 3, on the boarder, Stage 4. You're never really cancer free when you're at that stage , but I just live every day as best as I can to the fullest."

Erika Wilson is a breast cancer survivor who works as a 2nd grade teacher.

She showed up to The Women's Only wearing boxing gloves ready to help other women beat cancer.

"I'm not just walking for me, I'm walking for my very best friend Treva," said Erika Wilson, breast cancer survivor. "She passed away from metastatic breast cancer 3 years ago. She taught me how to fight."

During The Women's Only, women supported women and strangers became best friends.

The main message both survivors and supporters wanted to get out to the public: "Get A Mammogram. It Saves Lives."

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast.

Health experts say mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

The American Cancer Society recommends starting regular breast cancer screenings at age 45.

Breast cancer in the United States is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.

Statistics show about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

You can get screened for breast cancer at a clinic, hospital, or doctor's office.

To learn more about breast cancer screening tests and other exams, click here.

© 2018 WFMY