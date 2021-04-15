High Point first responders deliver 'final call' for beloved 911 operator who died

Matthew Brown worked for the City of High Point for 19 years.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — First responders held a memorial service for beloved High Point 911 operator, Matthew Brown, on Wednesday.

Brown died in March after working for the city for 19 years.

Police, firefighters, EMS, and other 911 workers delivered the "final call" for their coworker during the service.

We first met Brown in 2019. He returned to work, weeks after suffering a stroke during his shift.

Brown leaves behind a wife, a mother, and a brother.