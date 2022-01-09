Studies show African Americans are less likely than any other racial group to own homes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — African Americans are less likely than any other racial group to own homes. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 47 percent of black people are homeowners in the U.S. That number is even lower in Greensboro sitting at roughly 37 percent. A group of relators and community leaders is on a mission to close the gap.

David Richardson is a loan officer for Movement Mortgage. For the past two years, his company has traveled the country hosting events to help people in black and brown communities get the information they need to become homeowners. This month, the group is making a stop in Greensboro for their "Grab the Key" event.



“We put together a panel working with local community leaders, local industry professionals like realtors, and then we bring in some local loan officers,” Davidson said. “The goal is reaching the public. The public comes in and they can hear that there are people here who want to help them achieve homeownership.”

The panel will be held at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum on September 10. Davidson said the biggest challenge potential minority homeowners face is a lack of understanding when it comes to credit and asset savings.

“I personally feel like we don't talk about credit and finance in the black household. Davidson said. “I know growing up there wasn't a whole lot of talk about planning finances in my household. If you're not having that conversation with the kid that's in high school, for example, they go away to college they make bad decisions, they can sign up for a credit card and they max out and that can prevent them from buying their first home."