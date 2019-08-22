GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want to make sure that you set your DVR! Check out these programming changes due to the Panthers game against the Patriots.

So, check out the tentative schedule and make sure you set those DVRs!

Programming Changes:

Thursday, August 21

7:30-10:30 p.m. - Panthers @ Patriots (could run longer)

10:30 – 11:00 p.m. - WFMY News/Panthers Special (once game wraps up)

11:00 – 11:35 p.m. - WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 – 12:37 a.m. - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Friday, August 22

12:37 – 1:37 a.m. - The Late Late Show with James Corden

1:37 – 2:37 a.m. - Big Brother

2:37 – 3:07 a.m. - The Big Bang Theory

3:07 – 3:37 a.m. - Young Sheldon

3:37 – 4:00 a.m. - Jeopardy

