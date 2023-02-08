x
Building fire under control in Greensboro

Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building.
Credit: Terry Hutchens

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.

Emergency crews are on the scene for a fire at an old A&P building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Elm Street in Greensboro.

This is a developing story.

