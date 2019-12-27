LEXINGTON, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of Friday morning apartment fire in Lexington, North Carolina.

Fire officials say crews responded to Fairview Village Apartments on Fairview Drive around 3:48 a.m. for the report of a fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

We're working to gather more information. Follow us on-air on online.

Got a Gift Card You Don't Need? Take it to the gas station

'Tis the season to get rid of holiday waste

Santa Claus caught on camera

NCA&T Men's basketball coach indefinitely suspended

44th Annual HAECO Invitational