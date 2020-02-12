Fire breaks out at Burlington apartment unit

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in ten minutes which prevented it from possibly spreading to other units.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire broke out at an apartment unit on Chandler Court in Burlington Wednesday.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene of the fire just before 3:00 p.m.

Once on scene, they discovered fire and smoke coming from the apartment with smoke alarms activating inside. No one was inside the apartment at the time.

