RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Fire crews were battling a huge fire on Old Walker Mill Road in Randleman Saturday afternoon.

Crews learned of a blaze at a local chicken house around 1:45 p.m. The fire produced a massive cloud of smoke that could be seen from nearby Interstate 73. It's not known what caused the fire. Crews from Union Cross, Climax, Randleman and Pleasant Garden were on the scene.

We'll bring you more on this story as it develops.

