Greensboro apartment fire displaces 16 people

The fire started at the Cinnamon Ridge Apartments on Sails Way and impacted five units.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sixteen people are out of their homes after an apartment building caught fire in Greensboro early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at the Cinnamon Ridge Apartments on Sails Way, according to a Greensboro Fire Captain at the scene.

Five apartments were impacted - one had damage from the fire, the rest had water damage.

Sixteen people were displaced. Firefighters said some people reported smoke inhalation, but no one had to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. The investigation is underway.