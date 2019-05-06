WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews are investigating a fire at the Cooks Flea Market.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the business in the area. Multiple fire units responded to the business fire. The fire started around 3:15 p.m. at the giant warehouse located on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Firefighters told WFMY News 2 several people were evacuated from the building. One person was rescued from inside around 5:45 p.m., after the fire was contained, and was taken to the hospital.

Even after the smoke died down, crews stayed on the scene to make sure hotspots didn't flare up, and to investigate the cause of the fire. At this time, the cause is undetermined, but firefighters confirmed it began on the south side of the warehouse.

Monica Hawkins is a vendor at Cooks, and says, she was inside the building, when she heard the alarms began to sound.

"The alarm started going off, and one of the employees started yelling, 'everybody, get out' and he was running around the back of the building," she said, "I thought he was kidding at first, but then he started yelling louder and I was like - we got to go."

Hawkins' shop wasn't close to where the fire started - but her heart goes out to the vendors who may have lost their livelihoods in the flames.

"There's a lot of people over here in this section that they've lost their business...and nobody knows really to what extent yet," she said.