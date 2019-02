EDEN, N.C. — The Eden Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Econo Lodge Hotel on East Arbor Lane Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the call came in around 1:15. The damage was mainly cosmetic. The hotel was evacuated while the fire was extinguished. Nearby guests were moved to other rooms.

There was no word on a cause.

