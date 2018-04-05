EDEN, N.C. -- Fire investigators say a fire that broke out at Eden Inn on Friday afternoon is suspicious in nature.

The fire started in one room and breached the attic, according to the Fire Chief on scene. No one was hurt.

Eden Fire, Leaksville Rural, Oregon Hill, Rockingham Co. EMS, Eden Police, and Eden Rescue Squad all responded.

