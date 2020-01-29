GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from January 2019 when someone started a fire inside a High Point Walmart.

Greensboro Fire Marshal Tim Henshaw says a man intentionally set clothing racks on fire at the Walmart off Wendover Ave.

It happened this morning around 7:05 a.m. Police arrested 42-year-old Leonard Daniel Childress and charged him with burning personal property, burning or attempting to burn other buildings, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henshaw says investigators are still trying to find out how Childress started the fire. The Walmart is closed while officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

