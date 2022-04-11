1 animal dead after fire at High Point retirement community

According to firefighters, the fire appeared to have started near the garage of the home.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fire at the Pennybyrn Retirement community is now under control.

Emergency crews said a call came into the High Point Fire Department after 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said two people were in a home on Bunratty Court when the fire broke out.

According to fire officials, the fire appeared to have started near the garage of the home, but nothing is for certain yet.

Officials said a cat died due to the fire.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.