RAMSEUR, N.C. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at May Furniture in Ramseur on Tuesday morning.
Randolph County Communications says a burglar alarm at the business on Reed Creek Road alerted crews to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the business was on fire.
Firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement are all on scene. As of 6 a.m., officials said firefighters were still working to get the fire under control.
There's no word on the cause yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
