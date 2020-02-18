RAMSEUR, N.C. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at May Furniture in Ramseur on Tuesday morning.

Randolph County Communications says a burglar alarm at the business on Reed Creek Road alerted crews to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the business was on fire.

Firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement are all on scene. As of 6 a.m., officials said firefighters were still working to get the fire under control.

There's no word on the cause yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

