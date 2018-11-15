MAYODAN, NC (WFMY) - Students and staff have evacuated McMichael High School Thursday because of a fire at a school.

McMichael High parents and guardians: there is fire/smoke coming out of the roof of McMichael High. Students are being evacuated. We are currently getting a re-unification site for pick up it will either be Woodbine recreation center or Madison/Mayodan recreation center. — Rock. Co. Schools (@RCS_NC) November 15, 2018

Rockingham County Schools confirmed there was smoke coming out of the school's roof in a tweet. The school system is deciding on a reunification site for parents to pick up students. The site will be either the Woodbine Recreation Center or the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center.

