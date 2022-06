Six departments are on the way to the scene. Fire officials said no houses have been damaged.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A large woods fire has been reported out at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road, according to Surry County officials.

Six departments are on the way to the scene. Fire officials said no houses have been damaged.

WFMY is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.