GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire occurred at PTI airport Wednesday injuring two contract workers. The injured workers were under contract by the airport to do rehab work on one of the concrete parking decks. According to the Greensboro Fire Department, the call came in around 3:41 p.m.

The injured workers were transported to Wake Forest Baptist.

Fire inspectors are trying to determine what caused the truck to catch fire.

According to a tweet from PTI, access to the upper-level roadway was restored following the incident, however, PTI is still warning that travelers “be careful to follow police directions and allow extra time for travel to the airport.”

