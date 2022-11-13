Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said no one was injured.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning.

No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

INCIDENT ALERT - Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in the 4400 block of S. Main Street. Fire is controlled. No injuries. Cause of fire being investigated. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/NHIhQc68WY — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 13, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.