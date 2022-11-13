Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning.
No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
