WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the fire happened in 5700 block of Shattalon Drive.

Firefighters say all occupants are out safe and no one was harmed during the incident.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users