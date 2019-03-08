WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An apartment caught fire early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston Salem Fire Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of East Drive in Winston-Salem.

The fire department tweeted around 6:42 a.m. that they were able to contain the fire.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

