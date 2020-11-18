Fire breaks out at Burlington business

According to a release, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire at Ace Cycle Sales just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire broke out at Ace Cycle Sales in Burlington Wednesday.

The building was evacuated and then firefighters began to try to get control of the fire. Following the arrival of the first alarm, a second alarm was also sent due to the fire conditions growing rapidly.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, firefighters worked for two hours to get the fire under control.