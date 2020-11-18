Fire breaks out at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire broke out at Ace Cycle Sales in Burlington Wednesday.
According to a release, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire just before 1:00 p.m.
The building was evacuated and then firefighters began to try to get control of the fire. Following the arrival of the first alarm, a second alarm was also sent due to the fire conditions growing rapidly.
According to the Burlington Fire Department, firefighters worked for two hours to get the fire under control.
There were no injures to occupants or firefighters and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.