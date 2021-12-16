x
Fire burns part of Starmount High’s football field

Fire crews said it began at a trailer on property next to the high school Thursday and quickly spread to the football field.

A fire burned part of Starmount High School’s football field in Yadkin County.

Fire crews said it began at a trailer on the property next to the school Thursday and quickly spread to the football field. It burned a portion of the field. A number of fire departments responded to put out the fire on the field. The school district said students are taking exams this week and testing concluded for the day so they had already left campus when the fire started.

Fire crews have not said how the fire started at this time or how much damage it caused to the field.

