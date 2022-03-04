Fire crews battling apartment fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire broke out at an apartment in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of crews on the scene of a fire on Burke Mill Court. In the video, you can see fire crews working to control fire as smoke pours out from the roof of the building.
Winston-Salem communications said the call came in around 1:42 p.m.
This story is developing.
This story is developing.
