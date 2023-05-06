Fire crews battle fire at elementary school in Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem Fire, the fire has been put out and no one was injured.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire was on the scene of a fire on the playground of Mineral Springs Elementary School.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

INCIDENT ALERT - Fire at Minerals Springs Elementary School playground. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/vldd2XEkn7 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 6, 2023

