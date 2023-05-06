Fire crews battle fire at elementary school in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire was on the scene of a fire on the playground of Mineral Springs Elementary School.
According to Winston-Salem Fire, the fire has been put out and no one was injured.
Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.
