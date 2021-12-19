Fire at Graham motel leaves 35 people looking for place to stay

50 firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a hotel used for long-term housing.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Early Sunday morning 50 firefighters were on the scene at the Ember's Motor Lodge in Graham according to the Graham Fire Department.

Fire officials said the building was more than 40 years old and housing individuals long-term.

People who called in the fire early that morning said the fire was coming from the attic and began to tell other residents in the complex, according to the Graham Fire Department.

35 residents who were temporarily displaced were taken to a local recreation center to receive assistance from Red Cross according to the Graham fire chief.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m.