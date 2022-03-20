x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire crews battle fire on Leslie Drive in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the cause of the fire was determined to be a flash fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is working to take down a structure accessory fire on Leslie Drive in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon. 

Fire officials tweeted a video of firefighters on the scene of a detached garage fire. Crews also showed helmet footage as they knocked down the flames of a vehicle parked beside it. Investigators said the cause of the fire was from a flash fire.

Helmet footage of structure fire in Winston-Salem on Leslie Drive

1 / 5
The Winston-Salem Fire Department

Fire personnel is working quickly to hose down huge flames from this flash fire. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Fire on Leslie Drive in Winston-Salem