Fire crews battle fire on Leslie Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is working to take down a structure accessory fire on Leslie Drive in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials tweeted a video of firefighters on the scene of a detached garage fire. Crews also showed helmet footage as they knocked down the flames of a vehicle parked beside it. Investigators said the cause of the fire was from a flash fire.
Helmet footage of structure fire in Winston-Salem on Leslie Drive
Fire personnel is working quickly to hose down huge flames from this flash fire.