Fire crews battle smoke, flames at Hardee’s in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Multiple emergency crews with fire units from Guil-Rand Fire and the Randleman Fire Department can take a sigh of relief after putting out a fire at a Hardee’s in Randleman Saturday.

According to emergency officials, Guil-Rand Fire Department units along with Sophia, Westside and Level Cross helped Randleman Fire extinguish a fire off High Point Street, across from Randleman High School.

Officials said Randleman Fire saw heavy smoke and flames once they arrived at the restaurant.

“Randleman firefighters worked quickly to assess the scene, establish a water supply and get the ladder set up for attack,” Guil-Rand Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters said all units worked together and quickly got the fire under control.

Guil-Rand Fire said while Randleman Fire handled the fire, Guil-Rand started a drop tank water haul operation as a secondary water source.