Fire crews battling fire in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Firefighters are battling another fire in Surry County in addition to the wildfire at Pilot Mountain.
Surry Co. Emergency Services and Fire said the building fire is fully involved and is on Franklin Street. The fire started around 6:45 p.m. They said at this time no one was injured in the fire. They have not released any more details at this time.
A burn ban was issued earlier Monday night following the growing wildfire at Pilot Mountain. The fire is expected to grow to 900 acres over the next few days.