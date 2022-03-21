Firefighters extricate people from car after crash in Randolph Co.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Fire crews were on the scene of a car crash on McDowell Road near Mack Road in Asheboro Sunday night.
It happened around 8:12 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they worked to pull several people out of a vehicle. Crews quickly extricated one person where they had to remove the door and push out a dash for the second.
Fire officials said they were on the scene for almost two hours.
