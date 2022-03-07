Fire crews rescue elderly woman from fire in Burlington

The fire was caused by unattended cooking, leaving three people displaced, firefighters say.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — House fire leaves three people displaced Monday evening, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The Burlington Fire Department got a call about a house fire at 639 Bland Boulevard around 3:57 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring out from the front of the house. 9-1-1 told Fire crews about an older woman stuck in the back of the house unable to get out. Within seconds, firefighters located her and carried her to safety before smoke overcame her. She was then taken to a local hospital to be seen as they listed her in good condition.

Fire crews said three people are without a place to stay after this fire, including the woman they saved.

Investigators said the fire was in the kitchen, and it took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock out the fire and get everything under control. The cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.